School Board reluctantly approves Houghtaling contract
In a split vote and after much discussion Wednesday, the Ketchikan School Board narrowly and rather reluctantly approved an $832,000 contract with Three Dog Construction to build the new Houghtaling Elementary School bus drop-off zone. The expenditure still has to be approved by the Ketchikan Gateway Borough Assembly, which is expected to vote Monday on the issue.
