School Board approves delayed teachin...

School Board approves delayed teaching contract

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: KRBD-FM Ketchikan

A decade-old allegation from the Lower 48 against Houghtaling Elementary School PE teacher Kevin Johnson resurfaced when his contract was in front of the Ketchikan School Board on May 10th, leading to a delay in his contract's approval until Wednesday. The Board had scheduled an executive session to talk about the issue behind closed doors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRBD-FM Ketchikan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ketchikan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp May 18 Linda 1
News First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site Apr '17 Linda 1
News In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Ben 1
News $35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Ann Marie 1
Good Doctor (Nov '15) Apr '16 zeke the pinhead 2
Looking for a nice , Busty Pinhead woman, Kleutsch (Apr '16) Apr '16 zeke the pinhead 1
News Mat-Su gets good news in effort to offload ferr... (Mar '16) Mar '16 ann 1
See all Ketchikan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ketchikan Forum Now

Ketchikan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ketchikan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Gunman
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Ketchikan, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,049 • Total comments across all topics: 281,470,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC