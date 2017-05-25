School Board approves delayed teaching contract
A decade-old allegation from the Lower 48 against Houghtaling Elementary School PE teacher Kevin Johnson resurfaced when his contract was in front of the Ketchikan School Board on May 10th, leading to a delay in his contract's approval until Wednesday. The Board had scheduled an executive session to talk about the issue behind closed doors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRBD-FM Ketchikan.
Add your comments below
Ketchikan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp
|May 18
|Linda
|1
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|Apr '17
|Linda
|1
|In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Ben
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|Good Doctor (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|2
|Looking for a nice , Busty Pinhead woman, Kleutsch (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|1
|Mat-Su gets good news in effort to offload ferr... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|ann
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ketchikan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC