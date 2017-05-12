Schoenbar totem pole raising planned for June 1
The student and community-carved totem pole at Schoenbar Middle School is almost complete, with plans for a totem raising on track for the last day of school. Schoenbar art teacher Angel Williams spoke to the Ketchikan School Board on Wednesday about the project, which has been ongoing throughout the school year.
