Rasmuson Foundation announces 2017 Individual Artist Award winners
Sculptor and weaver Gertrude Svarny of Unalaska won The 2017 Distinguished Artist Award, which comes with $40,000, Rasmuson Foundation announced. The Rasmuson Foundation also awarded nine fellowships and 25 project awards to 34 artists, including Anchorage poet Olena Kalytiak Davis, Anchorage musician Hannah Yoter, Chevak carver Earl F. Atchak, and Ketchikan visual artist Carmel Anderson, who recently had a show addressing domestic abuse titled "Unheard Voices, Unheard Wisdom" at the International Gallery of Contemporary Art in Anchorage.
