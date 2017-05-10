PHOTOS: Sombre ceremony in Nova Scoti...

PHOTOS: Sombre ceremony in Nova Scotia marks 25th anniversary of Westray mine disaster

A hand touches the monument that honours the 26 coal miners who perished in the Westray mine disaster at the Westray Miners Memorial Park in New Glasgow on Tuesday. The coal mine exploded twenty five years ago to the day on May 9, 1992.

