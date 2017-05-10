NTSB Focuses on Pilot Error in Alaska Sightseeing Crash
The National Transportation Safety Board met April 25 to detail its investigation into the June 2015 midday crash of a turbine Otter sightseeing aircraft in mountainous terrain 25 miles east of Ketchikan, Alaska. Operated by Promech Air Inc., of Ketchikan, the accident claimed the lives of the pilot and all eight passengers.
Read more at Flying.
