New federal spending bill would defuse Southeast Alaska logging controversy
The new federal spending bill that emerged from U.S. Congress early Monday would defuse a dispute over potential logging near the Southeast Alaska towns of Ketchikan and Petersburg. - incorporates Senate Bill 131 , a separate bill from Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski that would trade land between the U.S. Forest Service and the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority.
Ketchikan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|Apr 30
|Linda
|1
|In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Ben
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|Good Doctor (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|2
|Looking for a nice , Busty Pinhead woman, Kleutsch (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|1
|Mat-Su gets good news in effort to offload ferr... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|ann
|1
|Screen grab from NOAA, taken 4:30 p.m. on Oct. ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|raggsncody
|1
