Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp

Friday May 12 Read more: APRN

Blue Evolution , a company from the Lower 48 that turns seaweed into pasta products, has partnered up with both Alaska and out-of-state groups to harvest and process the super food in Kodiak. According to Blue Evolution, the first harvest of the year in Ketchikan yielded less than expected because of high winds and otherwise bumpy weather.

