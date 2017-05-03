Ketchikan Council to discuss regulating Uber-type companies
The Ketchikan City Council will talk Thursday about how the city might regulate transportation network companies, such as Uber and Lyft. During a previous meeting, Council members asked for an ordinance to be drafted for this meeting that adds transportation network companies to the existing ordinance related to taxi cabs.
Read more at KRBD-FM Ketchikan.
