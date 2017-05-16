Kanayama program celebrating 30 years...

Kanayama program celebrating 30 years of cultural exchange

Every year for the past three decades, a group of Ketchikan students has traveled to Kanayama, Japan, to get a taste of a different culture. And in exchange, a group of Kanayama students has traveled to Ketchikan, to see this unique part of the United States.

Ketchikan, AK

