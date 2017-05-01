Juneau Juvenile Justice staff workload up since Ketchikan closure
Ten kids have come to Johnson Youth Center from Ketchikan since the fall of last year. Ketchikan kids detained by the Division of Juvenile Justice used to be housed in the Ketchikan Regional Youth Facility, but the division closed the facility in September .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ketchikan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|Sun
|Linda
|1
|In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Ben
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|Good Doctor (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|2
|Looking for a nice , Busty Pinhead woman, Kleutsch (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|1
|Mat-Su gets good news in effort to offload ferr... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|ann
|1
|Screen grab from NOAA, taken 4:30 p.m. on Oct. ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|raggsncody
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ketchikan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC