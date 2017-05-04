Joe White picked as new Ketchikan Police Department chief
The Ketchikan City Council learned Thursday that longtime Ketchikan police officer Lt. Joe White has been chosen as the new chief of police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRBD-FM Ketchikan.
