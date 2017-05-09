Houghtaling drop-off zone on School Board agenda
The Ketchikan School Board will vote Wednesday on an $832,000 contract with Three Dog Construction to build the new Houghtaling Elementary School bus drop-off zone. Three Dog was the low bidder for the project, which is the top priority on the district's capital improvement projects list.
