Houghtaling drop-off zone again on School Board agenda

A planned new bus drop-off zone for Houghtaling Elementary School is again on the agenda for the Ketchikan School Board on Wednesday. On May 10th, the board tentatively approved an approximately $830,000 contract with Three Dog Construction to do the work.

