Fisheries managers jittery as budget negotiations drag on

Saturday May 20

Alaska salmon managers are hoping for the best and planning for the worst as lawmakers extend into a third special session to try to agree on a state budget. The haggling, which could last up to 30 days, means pink slips could go out to all state workers in less than two weeks in advance of job layoffs.

