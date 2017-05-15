Assembly OKs boro, schools budgets; delays Houghtaling vote
Money was the topic of the night for the Ketchikan Gateway Borough Assembly on Monday, with the borough budget, school district budget, community agency grants and how to pay for a big project at Houghtaling Elementary School on the table. The school district's Fiscal year 2018 budget passed without much discussion, but the borough's budget took a while.
