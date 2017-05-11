Alaska Marine Highway drops price for Taku ferry
The Alaska Marine Highway System ferry Taku was tied up in 2015. It's been for sale, but so far no one has submitted a bid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ketchikan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|Apr 30
|Linda
|1
|In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Ben
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|Good Doctor (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|2
|Looking for a nice , Busty Pinhead woman, Kleutsch (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|1
|Mat-Su gets good news in effort to offload ferr... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|ann
|1
|Screen grab from NOAA, taken 4:30 p.m. on Oct. ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|raggsncody
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ketchikan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC