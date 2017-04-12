U.S. Coast Guard commissions fast response cutter in Ketchikan
A commissioning ceremony was held in Ketchikan Wednesday for the U.S. Coast Guard cutter John McCormick. The 154-foot vessel is the first of six fast response cutters that will homeport in Alaska, and the first to be homeported on the Pacific Ocean.
