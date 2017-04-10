The Rebound of the Sea Otter

The Rebound of the Sea Otter

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Alaska

Natsilane was destined to become chief of his tribe, folktales of the Tlingit and Haida peoples of Southeast Alaska say. Natsilane's brothers were jealous of his stature, however, and plotted to depose him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ketchikan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Ben 1
News $35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Ann Marie 1
Good Doctor (Nov '15) Apr '16 zeke the pinhead 2
Looking for a nice , Busty Pinhead woman, Kleutsch (Apr '16) Apr '16 zeke the pinhead 1
News Mat-Su gets good news in effort to offload ferr... (Mar '16) Mar '16 ann 1
News Screen grab from NOAA, taken 4:30 p.m. on Oct. ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 raggsncody 1
Halibut fishing (Jul '15) Jul '15 Tom 1
See all Ketchikan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ketchikan Forum Now

Ketchikan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ketchikan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Ketchikan, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,927 • Total comments across all topics: 280,359,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC