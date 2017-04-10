Petersburga s a Freaks of Naturea Wearable Art show creates a welcome new reality

In a place where traditional art supplies can be expensive or difficult to find, why not use what you have on hand to make something beautiful? Wearable Art's celebration of unconventional materials to create a community fashion show is a perfectly Alaskan art form. The Southeast celebration of creativity started in Ketchikan in 1987 and has since spread to Juneau, Sitka, and Petersburg.

