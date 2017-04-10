Petersburga s a Freaks of Naturea Wearable Art show creates a welcome new reality
In a place where traditional art supplies can be expensive or difficult to find, why not use what you have on hand to make something beautiful? Wearable Art's celebration of unconventional materials to create a community fashion show is a perfectly Alaskan art form. The Southeast celebration of creativity started in Ketchikan in 1987 and has since spread to Juneau, Sitka, and Petersburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital City Weekly.
Add your comments below
Ketchikan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Ben
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|Good Doctor (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|2
|Looking for a nice , Busty Pinhead woman, Kleutsch (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|1
|Mat-Su gets good news in effort to offload ferr... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|ann
|1
|Screen grab from NOAA, taken 4:30 p.m. on Oct. ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|raggsncody
|1
|Halibut fishing (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Tom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ketchikan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC