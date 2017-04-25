NTSB blames flightseeing pilot, employer safety 'culture' for crash near Ketchikan that killed 9

The wreckage of a flightseeing plane operated by Promech Air that crashed near Ketchikan on June 25, 2015. A floatplane pilot for a Ketchikan-based air tour operator and the company's safety "culture" were directly responsible for the 2015 crash that killed the pilot and eight cruise-ship passengers on a shore excursion, the National Transportation Safety Board found Tuesday.

