Moving biomass up the menu of renewable energy options
Different wood chips are displayed at the 2017 Alaska Wood Energy Conference at Ketchikan's Ted Ferry Civic Center. Ketchikan hosted the annual Alaska Wood Energy Conference last week, where participants heard about how biomass works in different places, and how to make the technology more known, and eventually less expensive to install and operate.
