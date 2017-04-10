Maple Valley man wanted in Alaska for theft, possible murder of...

The 31-year-old Joplin allegedly stole more than $1 million in belongings from the Ketchikan, Alaska, home of Dr. Eric Garcia, and planned to have it all shipped to a home on Southeast 224th Street in Maple Valley, including a gold and coin collection worth $500,000. According to documents filed in King County Superior Court, Joplin visited Garcia in mid-March.

