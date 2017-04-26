Ketchikan museum renovation done, new exhibit opens Friday
Traditional and contemporary Northwest Coast art is on display for the Tongass Historical Museum's new exhibit, opening on Friday. Renovation work is done at the city-owned Centennial Building, home to Ketchikan's Tongass Historical Museum.
