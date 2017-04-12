Ketchikan Airport ferry strikes Gravina terminal ramp

The Ketchikan Gateway Borough Airport ferry Ken Eichner hit the ramp on the Gravina Island side of the Tongass Narrows at about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, causing some damage, including to a truck that was parked at the front end of the ferry. Airport Manager Mike Carney said, "The ferry hit one of the pusher docks that it pushes up against, broke a few brackets, sustained some damage.

