Ketchikan Airport ferry strikes Gravi...

Ketchikan Airport ferry strikes Gravina terminal ramp

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: KRBD-FM Ketchikan

The Ketchikan Gateway Borough Airport ferry Ken Eichner hit the ramp on the Gravina Island side of the Tongass Narrows at about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, causing some damage, including to a truck that was parked at the front end of the ferry. Airport Manager Mike Carney said, "The ferry hit one of the pusher docks that it pushes up against, broke a few brackets, sustained some damage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRBD-FM Ketchikan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ketchikan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Ben 1
News $35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Ann Marie 1
Good Doctor (Nov '15) Apr '16 zeke the pinhead 2
Looking for a nice , Busty Pinhead woman, Kleutsch (Apr '16) Apr '16 zeke the pinhead 1
News Mat-Su gets good news in effort to offload ferr... (Mar '16) Mar '16 ann 1
News Screen grab from NOAA, taken 4:30 p.m. on Oct. ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 raggsncody 1
Halibut fishing (Jul '15) Jul '15 Tom 1
See all Ketchikan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ketchikan Forum Now

Ketchikan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ketchikan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Ketchikan, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,927 • Total comments across all topics: 280,359,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC