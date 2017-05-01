First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND APRIL 29-30, 2017 AND THEREAFTER - In this Dec. 7, 2016 photo, buoys mark the location of a commercial seaweed farm at Hump Island Oyster Co. in Ketchikan, Alaska.
Who has the right to go in and take these areas, first thing locals will not be allowed in or around the areas, just as oyster farms in pacific county Wa. And if the first harvest was poor that means there is no kelp so what is going to happen is there will be none when these people get done. this will effect wildlife such as otter, and other sea life which already is being harmed by radiation from Japan. Have Alaskans become brain dead. The world is already being killed off everywhere else, we should try to protect what is left and leave these areas natural and alone.
