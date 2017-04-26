Entrepreneurs awarded at UA competition

Entrepreneurs awarded at UA competition

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

Pandere Shoe inventors Laura Oden, Cecila Crossett and Ayla Rogers took second place at the 2017 Alaska Business Plan Competition April 21 at the Beartooth Theatre hosted by the University of Alaska Business Enterprise Institute. The trio of Alaska Pacific University students also carried away the Best Student Business Plan, InnovateHER, and the Manufacturing Kicker awards for their shoe design that expands to fit swollen feet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ketchikan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Ben 1
News $35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Ann Marie 1
Good Doctor (Nov '15) Apr '16 zeke the pinhead 2
Looking for a nice , Busty Pinhead woman, Kleutsch (Apr '16) Apr '16 zeke the pinhead 1
News Mat-Su gets good news in effort to offload ferr... (Mar '16) Mar '16 ann 1
News Screen grab from NOAA, taken 4:30 p.m. on Oct. ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 raggsncody 1
Halibut fishing (Jul '15) Jul '15 Tom 1
See all Ketchikan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ketchikan Forum Now

Ketchikan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ketchikan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Ketchikan, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,189 • Total comments across all topics: 280,644,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC