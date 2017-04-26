Entrepreneurs awarded at UA competition
Pandere Shoe inventors Laura Oden, Cecila Crossett and Ayla Rogers took second place at the 2017 Alaska Business Plan Competition April 21 at the Beartooth Theatre hosted by the University of Alaska Business Enterprise Institute. The trio of Alaska Pacific University students also carried away the Best Student Business Plan, InnovateHER, and the Manufacturing Kicker awards for their shoe design that expands to fit swollen feet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.
Add your comments below
Ketchikan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Ben
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|Good Doctor (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|2
|Looking for a nice , Busty Pinhead woman, Kleutsch (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|1
|Mat-Su gets good news in effort to offload ferr... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|ann
|1
|Screen grab from NOAA, taken 4:30 p.m. on Oct. ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|raggsncody
|1
|Halibut fishing (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Tom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ketchikan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC