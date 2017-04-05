City Council to vote on big water-rate hike for processors
An ordinance that would raise water rates for seafood processors by 35 percent annually over the next three years is in front of the Ketchikan City Council on Thursday. The three processors in the city are EC Phillips, Trident Seafoods and Alaska General Seafoods.
