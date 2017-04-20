Biomass success stories shared from G...

Biomass success stories shared from Galena, Ketchikan, Tanana

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: KRBD-FM Ketchikan

Airport Manager Mike Carney stands next to the Ketchikan International Airport's new biomass wood-pellet boiler last summer. It's great to talk about biomass as a renewable energy source, but how does it work in real-world situations? During last week's Alaska Wood Energy Conference in Ketchikan, participants heard three "case studies" from communities in Alaska that have invested in biomass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRBD-FM Ketchikan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ketchikan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Ben 1
News $35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Ann Marie 1
Good Doctor (Nov '15) Apr '16 zeke the pinhead 2
Looking for a nice , Busty Pinhead woman, Kleutsch (Apr '16) Apr '16 zeke the pinhead 1
News Mat-Su gets good news in effort to offload ferr... (Mar '16) Mar '16 ann 1
News Screen grab from NOAA, taken 4:30 p.m. on Oct. ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 raggsncody 1
Halibut fishing (Jul '15) Jul '15 Tom 1
See all Ketchikan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ketchikan Forum Now

Ketchikan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ketchikan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Ketchikan, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,271 • Total comments across all topics: 280,434,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC