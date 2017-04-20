Biomass success stories shared from Galena, Ketchikan and Tanana
Airport Manager Mike Carney stands next to the Ketchikan International Airport's new biomass wood-pellet boiler last summer. It's great to talk about biomass as a renewable energy source, but how does it work in real-world situations? During last week's Alaska Wood Energy Conference in Ketchikan, participants heard three "case studies" from communities in Alaska that have invested in biomass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
