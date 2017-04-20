Biomass success stories shared from Galena, Ketchikan and Tanana

Airport Manager Mike Carney stands next to the Ketchikan International Airport's new biomass wood-pellet boiler last summer. It's great to talk about biomass as a renewable energy source, but how does it work in real-world situations? During last week's Alaska Wood Energy Conference in Ketchikan, participants heard three "case studies" from communities in Alaska that have invested in biomass.

