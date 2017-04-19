Arts ferry tour visits Southeast communities
An arts ferry tour is taking place through Southeast Alaska this April. The tour began in Bellingham, Washington, on April 7th and will culminate in Sitka on April 30th.
Read more at KRBD-FM Ketchikan.
