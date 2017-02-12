Related:Search underway for 2 missing after overturned skiff found near Ketchikan
A search was underway Sunday for two men who went missing on what was supposed to be a half-hour trip between islands in Southeast Alaska, the U.S. Coast Guard reported. In a statement Sunday evening, the Coast Guard said the two men had left Mountain Point, south of Ketchikan on Revillagigedo Island, around 12 a.m. Sunday.
