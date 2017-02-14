My Place Hotel-ketchikan, AK Is Now Open

My Place Hotels of America is thrilled to announce My Place Hotel-Ketchikan, AK officially opened its doors on February 9, 2017! The new hotel is the brand's 29th location to open nationally, and the second to open in the state of Alaska! Located at 3612 North Tongass Avenue, the 3-story, extended stay hotel offers 64 guest rooms with waterfront views of the Tongass Narrows. Conveniently located between the KTN Airport ferry terminal to the north and the AMHS ferry terminal to the south, My Place guests will enjoy easy access to the airport, and a plethora of local restaurants and shops.

