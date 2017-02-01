Minor injuries in 2-car accident Tuesday
Two people were treated for minor injuries following a two-vehicle accident at about 6 p.m. Tuesday on North Tongass Highway. According to the online Alaska State Troopers dispatch report, the accident took place at the intersection of North Tongass and Pond Reef Road.
