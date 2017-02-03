Local business affected by marijuana board decision
The decision by the state's Marijuana Control Board on Thursday not to allow on-site consumption of marijuana will affect one business in Ketchikan. The Stoney Moose, located on Stedman Street, in the former Thai House restaurant, intended to open a lounge where customers could smoke and consume marijuana products.
