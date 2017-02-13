FRC Bailey Barco Delivered to the USCG

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Marine News

The U.S. Coast Guard has taken delivery of USCGC Bailey Barco on February 7, 2017 in Key West, Fla. The vessel is scheduled to be commissioned in Ketchikan, Alaska in June, 2017.

