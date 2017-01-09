Whale freed from anchor line in Ketchican

A group of Ketchikan good Samaritans banded together last week to help a humpback whale that had become tangled in a barge anchor cable off Prince of Wales Island. Oscar Hopps of Alaska Commercial Divers says the whale was discovered by Olson Marine crew members on Wednesday, January 4. "Apparently, what had happened is the humpback whale had been feeding in the Nutkwa Inlet for some time - a lot of krill around there," Hopps said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.