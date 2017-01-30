Troopers arrest man wanted in Washington
A 46-year-old Washington State man wanted on a warrant for escaping custody was arrested in Ketchikan on Saturday. According to the online Alaska State Troopers dispatch report, troopers stopped a vehicle for a moving violation at about 9 p.m. Saturday on Revilla Road, and when they started talking with the driver, the passenger jumped out of the vehicle and fled into the forest.
