Troopers arrest man wanted in Washington

A 46-year-old Washington State man wanted on a warrant for escaping custody was arrested in Ketchikan on Saturday. According to the online Alaska State Troopers dispatch report, troopers stopped a vehicle for a moving violation at about 9 p.m. Saturday on Revilla Road, and when they started talking with the driver, the passenger jumped out of the vehicle and fled into the forest.

