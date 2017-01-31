Tribal elder, KIC work to save Sm'algyax

Shm'algyack language teacher Terri Burr listens to students pronounce some of the language's unique sounds Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in the Ketchikan Indian Community building in Ketchikan, Alaska. Through past U.S. government policy to assimilate Native language and culture to Western ideals, and now, the impeding rush of modern-day society, the Tsimshian language of Sm'algyax and others of Alaska Natives have widely been forgotten.

