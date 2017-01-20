The first week of Alaska's 30th legislative session, in photos
Senate pages, from left, Jacob Pennell, River Maketa and Sarah Bertram polish the wood and brass on the Senate floor in the Alaska state Capitol on the day before the legislative session begins. Alaska's 30th legislative session began this week , as 46 lawmakers returned to Juneau, joined by 14 newly elected members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Ketchikan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Ben
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|Good Doctor (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|2
|Looking for a nice , Busty Pinhead woman, Kleutsch (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|1
|Mat-Su gets good news in effort to offload ferr... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|ann
|1
|Screen grab from NOAA, taken 4:30 p.m. on Oct. ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|raggsncody
|1
|Halibut fishing (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Tom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ketchikan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC