Tangled humpback whale rescued off POW

Friday Jan 6 Read more: KRBD-FM Ketchikan

A group of local good Samaritans banded together this week to help a humpback whale that had become tangled in a barge anchor cable off Prince of Wales Island. Oscar Hopps of Ketchikan-based Alaska Commercial Divers said the whale was discovered by Olsen Marine crew members on Wednesday.

