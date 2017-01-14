Southeast land exchange bill reintroduced in Congress
With a new U.S. Congress convening, Alaska's Congressional Delegation has reintroduced a bill that would trade federal land for land owned by Alaska Mental Health Trust - including Ketchikan's Deer Mountain. A joint statement Thursday from Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, and Rep. Don Young announced that companion bills to accelerate the exchange have been filed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Add your comments below
Ketchikan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Ben
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|Good Doctor (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|2
|Looking for a nice , Busty Pinhead woman, Kleutsch (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|1
|Mat-Su gets good news in effort to offload ferr... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|ann
|1
|Screen grab from NOAA, taken 4:30 p.m. on Oct. ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|raggsncody
|1
|Halibut fishing (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Tom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ketchikan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC