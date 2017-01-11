Schools expect lower enrollment, less...

Schools expect lower enrollment, less $ in FY18

Read more: KRBD-FM Ketchikan

The Ketchikan School Board had its first look Wednesday at an early draft of the 2017-2018 school district budget, totaling about $33.7 million. That amount is nearly $600,000 less than the current budget, primarily because of an expected lower student enrollment.

