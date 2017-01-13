New manager wants 10% overall budget cut, to start
If the Ketchikan Gateway Borough maintains its current spending levels, it faces a projected $1 million deficit this year, and with no changes will pretty much run out of money by 2022. New Borough Manager Ruben Duran told the Borough Assembly Friday that, with that in mind, he's directed borough departments to cut general fund spending by 10 percent, to see how much that affects services.
