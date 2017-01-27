Mayor talks about port plans, DOT street work
City of Ketchikan Mayor Lew Williams III gives what he says is his last "state of the city" presentation to the Ketchikan Chamber of Commerce. In what he said will be his last "state of the city" address to the Ketchikan Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Lew Williams III vowed to be less grumpy.
