Mauna wins 2017 JAHC Juried Show
Artist Pua Mauna won "best in show" in the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council's 2017 juried show, judged by Ketchikan artist Evon Zerbetz. Mauna's winning piece is "Southeast Surrender," oil and oil bars on canvas.
