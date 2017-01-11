Man dies in fire at Ketchikan high-rise

Man dies in fire at Ketchikan high-rise

Wednesday Read more: Anchorage Daily News

One of two people in a room at a Ketchikan high-rise died in a fire Tuesday evening, according to firefighters in the Southeast Alaska town. A fire at the Tongass Towers in Ketchikan killed one man, 49-year-old Weston Davis, on the night of Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

