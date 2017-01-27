Ketchikan Museums seek input for exhibit

Ketchikan Museums seek input for exhibit

The Tongass Historical Museum is under renovation, and a new, permanent exhibit will be revealed in spring of 2018. The Ketchikan Museum Department is seeking input on what community members would like to see in their new museum.

