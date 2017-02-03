Heavlin Management Company Announces ...

Heavlin Management Company Announces Ketchikan, Alaska's Rodeway...

Tuesday Jan 31

Situated on the picturesque shores of Ketchikan, Alaska, the Rodeway Edgewater Inn is pleased to announce it has joined the Choice Hotel International portfolio of hotels. Operated by Heavlin Management Company , the Rodeway Edgewater Inn is located in "The Salmon Capital of the World" and is the first Choice hotel brand in Southeast Alaska.

