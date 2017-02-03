Heavlin Management Company Announces Ketchikan, Alaska's Rodeway...
Situated on the picturesque shores of Ketchikan, Alaska, the Rodeway Edgewater Inn is pleased to announce it has joined the Choice Hotel International portfolio of hotels. Operated by Heavlin Management Company , the Rodeway Edgewater Inn is located in "The Salmon Capital of the World" and is the first Choice hotel brand in Southeast Alaska.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Ketchikan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Ben
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|Good Doctor (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|2
|Looking for a nice , Busty Pinhead woman, Kleutsch (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|1
|Mat-Su gets good news in effort to offload ferr... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|ann
|1
|Screen grab from NOAA, taken 4:30 p.m. on Oct. ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|raggsncody
|1
|Halibut fishing (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Tom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ketchikan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC