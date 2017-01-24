Egegik man sentenced for intent to di...

Egegik man sentenced for intent to distribute meth

Tuesday Read more: APRN

A young man from the Bristol Bay community of Egegik has been given a 20-month jail sentence after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than three pounds of methamphetamine. 21-year-old Jason Corey Vincent Alto was caught May 30 last year while he was traveling on the Ferry Vessel Kennicott from Washington State towards Whittier.

